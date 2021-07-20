Sports

Deion Sanders: “Treat me like Nick” Saban

The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders walked out of the Southwestern Athletic Conference media day after a reporter twice called him by his first name.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback/return man and second-year head coach compared it to calling Alabama coach Nick Saban “Nick.”

“You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion,” Sanders said Tuesday, according to the Jackson Clarion Ledger.

“If you call Nick, Nick, you’ll get cussed out on the spot, so don’t do that to me,” Sanders later said. “Treat me like Nick.”

Sanders walked out after being referred to by his first name a second time.

