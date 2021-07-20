Ober expected to start for the Twins against White Sox

Minnesota Twins (40-54, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-37, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 5.46 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (7-3, 4.16 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -171, Twins +148; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will play on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 34-16 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .338 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .398.

The Twins are 18-29 in road games. Minnesota has hit 133 home runs as a team this season. Nelson Cruz leads them with 19, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-3. Aaron Bummer secured his second victory and Gavin Sheets went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Jose Berrios took his fourth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 17 home runs and is slugging .465.

Cruz leads the Twins with 19 home runs and has 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Twins: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).