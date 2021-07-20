Nola scheduled to start for Philadelphia against New York

Philadelphia Phillies (47-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (48-44, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-5, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Domingo German (4-5, 4.39 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees +106, Phillies -123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Philadelphia will square off on Tuesday.

The Yankees are 25-23 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 47 total runs batted in.

The Phillies have gone 20-28 away from home. Philadelphia's lineup has 105 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 20 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 7-0. Aaron Nola recorded his fifth victory and Jean Segura went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Domingo German took his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Sanchez ranks second on the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and is batting .214.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and is batting .233.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .270 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Aaron Judge: (covid-19), Gio Urshela: (covid-19), Luke Voit: (knee), Trey Amburgey: (undisclsoed), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jonathan Loaisiga: (covid-19 protocols), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Kyle Higashioka: (covid-19).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Aaron Nola: (covid-19), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (ankle), Alec Bohm: (covid-19).