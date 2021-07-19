FC Dallas visits Colorado, aims to break 6-game road skid

FC Dallas (2-6-5) vs. Colorado Rapids (6-3-3)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -156, FC Dallas +375, Draw +321; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas travels to Colorado aiming to break a six-game road slide.

The Rapids compiled an 8-6-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-1-3 in home matches. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 31.

FC Dallas compiled a 9-6-7 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-5-3 in road matches. FC Dallas scored 29 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 26.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. Colorado won the last meeting 3-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Jonathan Lewis, Sam Vines, Younes Namli (injured).

FC Dallas: Jose Antonio Martinez (injured), Bryan Acosta, Matt Hedges (injured), Beni Redzic (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured).