Marlins to take on Phillies on the road

Miami Marlins (40-51, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (45-45, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-5, 2.26 ERA, .96 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -147, Marlins +119; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Miami will play on Sunday.

The Phillies are 25-17 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .397 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .518 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

The Marlins are 18-30 on the road. Miami is slugging .373 as a unit. Adam Duvall leads the team with a slugging percentage of .482.

The Marlins won the last meeting 7-0. Jordan Holloway earned his second victory and Starling Marte went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Miami. Zach Eflin took his seventh loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and is slugging .479.

Duvall leads the Marlins with 19 home runs and has 62 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .256 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.95 ERA

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Aaron Nola: (covid-19), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (ankle), Alec Bohm: (covid-19).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).