Contreras’ HR in 9th rallies Cubs past Diamondbacks 4-2

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras (40) gets tagged out by Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, left, while trying to steal second base in the third inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

Willson Contreras capped Chicago’s three-run ninth inning with a two-run homer, sending the Cubs to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Chicago was down 2-1 before it rallied with two out in the ninth. Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on Robinson Chirinos’ pinch-hit single off Joakim Soria (1-4). Contreras then hit a drive to left for his 14th homer.

Rex Brothers (3-2) got three outs for the win, and All-Star Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 21st save. It was career save No. 369 for Kimbrel, snapping a tie with Jonathan Papelbon for ninth on baseball’s all-time list.

It was the Cubs’ first win when trailing entering the ninth inning since Sept. 12, 2020, at Milwaukee.

TIGERS 1, TWINS 0, 1ST GAME

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer and four Detroit pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a win over Minnesota in the first game of a doubleheader.

José Ureña started for the Tigers and pitched three innings of two-hit ball before departing due right groin tightness. Daniel Norris (1-3) then got six outs, Gregory Soto worked the seventh for his eighth save.

The Twins were shut out for the fourth time this season. Minnesota left-hander Charlie Barnes (0-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings of four-hit ball in his big league debut.

INDIANS 3, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit his 15th home run into a luxury suite in center field, and Cleveland beat Oakland for its fourth win in five games

Cal Quantrill (2-2) threw five effective innings to win his second consecutive start, finishing with five strikeouts and allowing one run. James Karinchak pitched the ninth for his 10th save. Austin Hedges had two hits.

Oakland starter Frankie Montas (8-8) struck out seven in six innings. He walked one and allowed two runs and six hits.