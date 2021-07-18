Reyes’ long homer highlights Indians’ 3-2 win over A’s

Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) cannot make the catch on a double by Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

Franmil Reyes hit his 15th home run into a luxury suite in center field, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Saturday.

Cal Quantrill threw five effective innings to win his second consecutive start. Austin Hedges had two hits as the Indians won their fourth in five games.

Reyes crushed an 0-1 pitch from J.B. Wendelken high over the center field fence in the eighth. The ball traveled a projected 437 feet into an open window of a luxury suite where a handful of fans were sitting.

It was the fourth home run by the Indians' cleanup hitter since coming off the injured list on July 2.

Quantrill (2-2) had five strikeouts and allowed one run while pitching around traffic much of the game.

The right-hander, who began the season in Cleveland’s bullpen, worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth after giving up an infield single to Tony Kemp and hitting the next two batters on consecutive pitches. Quantrill got Elvis Andrus to ground into a 5-2-3 double play, walked Matt Olson, and then retired Mitch Moreland on a flyout.

Nick Sandlin, Bryan Shaw and Emmanuel Clase retired three batters apiece. James Karinchak pitched the ninth for his 10th save, allowing a run on two hits and a walk. After he got Andrus to ground out to end it, the play was reviewed and the call confirmed.

Olson doubled and scored for the A’s, who had won three straight.

Oakland starter Frankie Montas (8-8) struck out seven in six innings. He walked one and allowed two runs and six hits.

FAMILY TIES

A’s manager Bob Melvin was teammates with Quantrill’s father, Paul, with the Boston Red Sox in the 1990s. Paul Quantrill was a right-hander who split time as a reliever and starter during his 14-year career and had one complete game – a two-hitter against the Mariners on July 4, 1993. The catcher in that game? Melvin. “I don’t want to say it makes me feel like I’m old, but it does a little,” Melvin said. “I don’t even think (Paul) had a son back then. It wasn’t lost on me today that (his son) was pitching.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale is throwing up to 105 feet as he works his way back from a sprained middle finger on his pitching hand. … RHP Shane Bieber (right subscapularis strain) is working with weighted balls but has yet to resume throwing.

Athletics: OF Mark Canha was activated off the injured list. Canha had been out since June 25 with a strained left hip. Skye Bolt was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Athletics All-Star RHP Chris Bassitt (10-2, 3.28 ERA) takes a 10-game winning streak into Sunday’s series finale at the Coliseum. Bassitt’s streak is the longest by an Oakland pitcher since Mike Fiers won 12 straight in 2019. Indians RHP Zach Plesac (4-3, 4.11) has won three in a row.