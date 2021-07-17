Friday Sports in Brief

GOLF

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen is in the British Open record book with the lowest 36-hole score.

Despite making his first bogey of the championship on the 16th hole of the second round, Oosthuizen had a 65 and led by two shots over Collin Morikawa.

He was at 11-under 129. That breaks the British Open record of 130 first set by Nick Faldo at Muirfield in 1992 and matched by Brandt Snedeker at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in 2012.

Oosthuizen narrowly missed a birdie on the final hole that would have tied the major championship record Brooks Koepka set in the 2019 PGA Championship.

MLB

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays were given approval from the Canadian government on Friday for an exemption on border restrictions that would allow them to play in Canada later this month.

The Blue Jays had asked the federal government to allow them to play at Rogers Centre starting July 30 and wanted a response by Friday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The leave was imposed under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. The administrative leave — during which a player is paid but cannot play for up to seven days — has been extended for players under the policy in the past while MLB investigates an allegation.

NFL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints starting defensive tackle David Onyemata has been given a six-game suspension after being notified by the NFL he tested positive for a banned substance and hand the player said in a social media post Friday morning.

In a statement from the NFL, the league said Onyemata had been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. He will be able to participate in all preseason practices and games.

The statement said Onyemata will be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster on Oct. 26, following the team’s Week 7 game at Seattle.

NBA

The Washington Wizards are offering their coaching job to Wes Unseld Jr. and expect to reach an agreement with him, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday.

A deal with the Denver Nuggets associate head coach will bring him back to the organization that his father, Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, led to an NBA championship.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no deal has been reached.

Unseld would replace Scott Brooks, who was fired after three playoff appearances in five seasons.

— By AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney.

OLYMPICS

Kevin Love has withdrawn from the Olympics because of a right calf injury, forcing the U.S. basketball team to replace two players on its roster.

Veteran center JaVale McGee and Spurs guard Keldon Johnson will be added to the 12-man Olympics roster, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the additions had not been announced.

It means the much of the U.S. roster will have little time together before its Olympic opener July 25 against France.

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — WNBA star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from Australia’s Olympic women’s basketball team because of the anxiety she’s feeling about living and competing inside the restrictive bubble in place for the Tokyo Games.

Cambage posted a statement on social media Friday to say the prospect of having no friends, no family, no fans and no support system outside of the team during the Olympics is “honestly terrifying for me.”

The 29-year-old Las Vegas Aces center said for the last month she’d been having panic attacks, not sleeping and not eating.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer stepped down Friday for “personal reasons,” the school announced, a surprising move that came six weeks after he signed a three-year contract extension.

The 43-year-old Indiana native was 46-71 overall and 15-47 in Southeastern Conference play, including three three-win seasons in four years. Newbauer had four years remaining on a deal that paid him $500,000 annually.

His departure came two days after leading scorer Lavender Briggs entered the transfer portal.

COURTS

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman said Friday that he is “deeply remorseful” following his arrest on accusations of drunkenly crashing his SUV in a construction zone and trying to break in to his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home this week.

Sherman tweeted a statement before appearing in court and pleading not guilty to drunken driving, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and other charges.

Sherman, who was released from jail Thursday, was arraigned on five criminal charges that also include reckless endangerment of road workers and malicious mischief. They are all misdemeanors, punishable by up to 90 days in jail, or gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year.

OBITUARY

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Former Illinois football star Bobby Roundtree, who was paralyzed from the waist down in a swimming accident two years ago, died Friday, the university said. He was 23.

Illinois said Roundtree, a Florida native, died in the Tampa area where he was living. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Roundtree played two seasons for the Illini, starting as a freshman and becoming one of the top pass rushers in the Big Ten as a sophomore in 2018. He had 11.5 sacks in his two seasons.

On May 18, 2019, Roundtree was home in Florida when he suffered a spinal cord injury jumping off a boat. He was unable to move his legs after the accident.