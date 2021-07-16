Padres’ Cronenworth hits for cycle against the Nationals

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. runs toward third base on a triple by Jake Cronenworth during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Washington. Tatis Jr. scored on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth hit for the cycle for the first time in his major league career Friday night against the Washington Nationals.

After lining out in the first inning, Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth.

Cronenworth’s cycle was the third in Padres' history, following Matt Kemp (2015) and Wil Myers (2017).

Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies is the only other player to hit for the cycle against the Nationals (2005-present), accomplishing the feat on the final day of the 2018 season.

The 27-year-old Cronenworth is batting .276 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs.