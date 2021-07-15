N.J. Devils re-sign center Mike McLeod to two-year deal

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free-agent forward Michael McLeod to a two-year, $1.95 million contract.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald disclosed Thursday that the deal will net McLeod $950,000 this coming season and $1 million the following year.

McLeod completed his third NHL season with the Devils, recording career highs with nine goals and six assists in 52 games. He scored his first career NHL goal on Jan. 26, against Philadelphia and had two game-winning goals during the season. The 23-year-old had a team-high 42 penalty minutes.

The Devils drafted McLeod with the 12th pick overall in 2016. He played four seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads in the Ontario Hockey League and also spent parts of three seasons (2017-20) with the Binghamton Devils of the AHL.