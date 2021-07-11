Polanco, Twins overcome late slam, walk off to sweep Tigers

Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco, center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run to win the game against the Detroit Tigers during the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) AP

Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Minnesota Twins completed a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a wild 12-9 victory on Sunday.

Polanco hit a full-count pitch from Derek Holland (1-2) to left field for his 12th homer of the season.

Catcher Jake Rogers had given the Tigers a 9-8 lead with a grand slam in the top of the ninth, but Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt tied it with a solo shot in the bottom half.

Tyler Duffey (1-2) pitched a scoreless 10th.

Rogers seemingly had given the Tigers an unlikely win with his blast off Twins reliever Taylor Rogers, who allowed two hits and a walk to load the bases. Jake Rogers hit the first pitch an estimated 421 feet to straightaway center for his first career grand slam.

But Rortvedt took Holland deep, his second career homer, with one out in the ninth.

Polanco had three hits and five RBIs, while Alex Kiriloff and Max Kepler each had two hits and drove in two runs as the Twins came from behind to win for the third time in the series.

Akil Baddoo homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers.

Trailing 4-0, the Twins began their first comeback with Kepler’s 10th homer of the season in the fifth and Polanco's RBI single in the sixth.

In the seventh, the Twins scored four runs against three relievers to take a 6-4 lead. Gregory Soto (4-2), the Tigers’ lone All-Star representative, gave up Kiriloff’s RBI single to tie the game with two outs. Polanco and Kepler each followed with run-scoring base hits.

Baddoo led off the eighth with a home run off reliever Jorge Alcala, but Josh Donaldson’s RBI double and another run-scoring single by Kiriloff put the Twins back up 8-5.

Twins starter José Berríos lasted seven innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts on a season-high 108 pitches.

The Tigers didn’t have a hit until there were two out in the fifth, but by the end of the inning they led 4-0.

Harold Castro’s two out single broke up Berríos' no-hit bid. Zack Short and Jake Rogers drew walks to load the bases before Baddoo dumped an 0-2 pitch into left field for a two-run single.

Baddoo advanced to second on the throw home and, one pitch later, he and Rogers scored on Jonathan Schoop’s soft single into right field.

Tigers starter Wily Peralta allowed one run over five innings but was pulled after throwing 97 pitches. Six Detroit relievers combined to allow seven runs over the next three frames.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF Nomar Mazara, who was scratched from Saturday’s lineup due to illness, was feeling better and available off the bench.

Twins: C Ryan Jeffers left in the fifth inning after fouling a ball off his left knee.

UP NEXT

After the All-Star break, the Twins and Tigers will meet for another four-game set, this time at Detroit. The series begins with a doubleheader on Friday. The Tigers are scheduled to start RHP José Ureña (2-8, 6.43 ERA) in Game 1 and are planning a bullpen game for the nightcap. The Twins have yet to name a starter for Game 1.