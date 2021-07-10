Cole, Yankees to face Greinke, Astros

New York Yankees (45-42, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (54-35, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.91 ERA, .96 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -108, Yankees -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and New York will face off on Saturday.

The Astros are 28-18 in home games in 2020. Houston is hitting a collective batting average of .270 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .327.

The Yankees are 22-20 on the road. New York has slugged .394 this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with a .523 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Yankees won the last meeting 4-0. Lucas Luetge earned his third victory and DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for New York. Jake Odorizzi registered his fourth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 19 home runs and is slugging .489.

Judge leads the Yankees with 46 RBIs and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .207 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

Yankees: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Brooks Raley: (health and safety protocols), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Carlos Correa: (health protocols), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Domingo German: (dental), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo).