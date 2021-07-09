Cortes, 3 relievers shut down Astros in Yankees’ 4-0 win

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) throws the ball against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) AP

Nestor Cortes and three relievers combined for a three-hitter and Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu each drove in two runs to lead the New York Yankees over the Houston Astros 4-0 on Friday night.

Making a spot start, Cortes permitted two hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking two and lowering his ERA to 1.05.

Lucas Luetge (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win. Chad Green gave up one hit in two innings and Jonathan Loaisiga threw a perfect ninth.

It was New York’s first visit to Houston since Game 6 of the 2019 AL Championship Series. The Astros advanced to the World Series with a 6-4 win in that game on a two-run homer by Jose Altuve with two outs in the ninth.

The Astros are commemorating the event by giving away replica 2019 AL champions trophies on Friday night, 2019 AL champions replica rings on Saturday and Altuve jerseys for the finale on Sunday.

CUBS 10, CARDINALS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks won his ninth straight decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and Chicago beat St. Louis.

Kris Bryant drove in three runs with a pinch-hit double to start Chicago’s five-run burst in the seventh inning before Wisdom went deep against his former team.

Joc Pederson doubled twice, including a three-run hit in the first. Chicago won for the second time in three games following an 11-game losing streak.

Bryant didn’t start for a second straight game because of a strained right hamstring, but hit the first pitch he saw from Junior Fernández to the wall in left filed with the bases loaded. The All-Star came home when Wisdom connected for his 12th homer to make it 9-2.

Hendricks (11-4) allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings while walking one and hitting a batter.

INDIANS 2, ROYALS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bobby Bradley homered leading off the ninth inning as Cleveland overcame some brutal baserunning that led to manager Terry Francona’s ejection.

Bradley drove a 1-2 pitch from Jake Brentz (2-2) over the wall in right-center for his 10th homer as the Indians got their second straight walk-off win, touching off another wild celebration inside Progressive Field.

On Thursday, Franmil Reyes’ three-run homer in the ninth ended Cleveland’s nine-game losing streak.

James Karinchak (6-2) got his second win in two nights, steering around a leadoff double in the ninth.

Jorge Soler homered for the Royals, who have dropped 14 of 17 to fall a season-worst 16 games under .500.

RANGERS 3, ATHLETICS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia’s two-run single to center field highlighted Texas’ three-run sixth after Oakland’s Cole Irvin took a no-hitter into the inning, and Jordan Lyles won his third straight start.

The only Rangers hitters to reach base in the first five innings against Irvin (6-8) were two hit batters in the fourth inning. Eli White led off the sixth with a grounder deep in the hole at shortstop, and the speedy White beat out the throw from Elvis Andrus, who played his 12 previous major league seasons with Texas.

White was the first of six straight Rangers batters to reach. The first four came against Irvin, ending with Andy Ibanez’s RBI single to center to halt the shutout bid. Garcia greeted reliever Sergio Romo with his single giving Texas the lead.

Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his 15th save in 16 opportunities for the Rangers, who have won eight of their last 13 games.

Lyles (5-5) allowed both runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out three and walking one.

REDS 2, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wade Miley pitched eight shutout innings and helped himself by doubling and scoring as Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.

Miley (7-4) struck out four and allowed seven hits and three walks as the Reds snapped the Brewers’ seven-game home winning streak. The Reds also reduced Milwaukee’s NL Central lead to six games.

Miley left after allowing a leadoff double to Avisaíl García in the ninth on his 104th pitch. Heath Hembree took over from there and struck out Rowdy Tellez, Jace Peterson and Omar Narváez to earn his fifth save.

Tucker Barnhart and Jesse Winker hit RBI doubles for the Reds. Willy Adames and Jace Peterson had two hits each for the Brewers.

TWINS 4, TIGERS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit a two-run triple during a four-run sixth inning and Minnesota waited out another young Detroit starter.

Like left-hander Tarik Skubal a night earlier, Detroit rookie Matt Manning didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings. Minnesota finally broke through with an RBI single by Trevor Larnach to start the scoring in the sixth. Left fielder Robbie Grossman tried for Kepler’s sinking liner, but it hit the ground and skipped past him.

Jorge Alcala (2-3) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of a standout Kenta Maeda. Maeda was out after five scoreless innings and 84 pitches. Minnesota didn’t announce an injury for him. Hansel Robles recorded five outs for his ninth save.

Manning (1-3) was vying for his best career outing in his fifth major league start. Like Skubal the previous night, Manning’s no-hit bid ended with one out in the fifth. He allowed two hits and three walks.

BRAVES 5, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ronald Acuña Jr. was restrained after being plunked by another Marlins and Atlanta beat Miami.

Freddie Freeman homered and Austin Riley doubled and tripled for the Braves. Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson each had two hits and an RBI.

The 37-year-old Morton (8-3) struck out seven and walked two. Morton allowed one Miami runner to reach third base, but Joe Panik was stranded after Jazz Chisholm Jr. flew out to center field and ended the third inning.

Miami reliever Anthony Bender hit Acuña with a pitch in the seventh. A frustrated Acuña stared and walked toward Bender before he was restrained by Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro. Acuña headed to first base, slamming his protective elbow gear to the ground.

The Braves capitalized as Acuña advanced on Freeman’s grounder and raced home on Albies’ double. Riley’s triple scored Albies. Pinch-hitter Orlando Arcia extended the Braves’ advantage with his RBI double in the eighth and Swanson singled Riley home in the ninth.

Braves reliever Luke Jackson pitched a scoreless eighth and Jesse Chavez closed it with a perfect ninth.

METS 13, PIRATES 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer and Francisco Lindor clubbed New York’s first grand slam this season during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Mets embarrassed Pittsburgh.

A night after being postponed because of weather for the second time in a week, New York won for the fifth time in seven games. Friday’s matchup was delayed 41 minutes as lightning, thunder and heavy rain blanketed Citi Field with one out in the bottom of the eighth.

Taijuan Walker allowed two runs over five innings and was told after the game by manager Luis Rojas that he’d been added to the National League All-Star team. The Mets are undefeated in his eight home starts. Aaron Loup (3-0) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win.

The NL East leaders broke through against Pirates starter JT Brubaker (4-9) in the sixth, leading off the frame with a single by Brandon Nimmo and a full-count walk by Lindor. Dominic Smith singled, scoring Nimmo and breaking a 2-all tie.

RED SOX 11, PHILLIES 5

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández led off the Red Sox first with a home run, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run shot and Rafael Devers also homered to lead Boston past Philadelphia.

Hernández’s homer was his fifth from the leadoff spot this season; only Kyle Schwarber (7) and José Altuve (6) have more. Martinez hit his 18th of the season in Boston’s three-run second inning and Devers hit his 22nd in the four-run fourth as the Red Sox bounced back from 1-0 and 3-2 deficits to pull away.

Garrett Richards (5-5) pitched five innings for his first victory in nine starts since May 19, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four. Boston snapped a two-game losing streak and won its ninth straight at Fenway Park.

Vince Velasquez (3-4) lasted just 2 1/3 innings for the Phillies, his shortest start of the year. He allowed eight runs on six hits and four walks, striking out two but allowing three home runs.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Three Tampa Bay relievers combined on five more scoreless innings, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and the Rays won their fifth consecutive game.

Andrew Kittredge (6-1) and Jeffrey Springs each worked two perfect innings, with Springs striking out five. J.P. Feyereisen allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Randal Grichuk before completing a five-hitter.

Choi was hit by a pitch around the left knee with the bases loaded in the fourth and made it 5-1 with a sixth-inning two-run single. He also fouled a ball sharply off his right foot before drawing a walk during the third.

Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah went just 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, three hits, three walks, hitting two batters and striking out nine during an 88-pitch outing.

Austin Meadows flared a two-out, two-run single to right in the third that put the Rays up 2-1. Taylor Walls had a two-run double in the seventh for Tampa Bay.

WHITE SOX 12, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore-area native Gavin Sheets homered in his first trip to Camden Yards as a major leaguer, and Chicago routed Baltimore.

Sheets, whose father, Larry, played six seasons with the Orioles in the 1980s, said before the game it felt weird to arrive in Baltimore as a visitor earlier in the week. Whatever unease he had was long gone when he smashed a pitch from César Valdez to right-center in the seventh inning.

José Abreu reached base four times and drove in three runs and Tim Anderson had three hits for the White Sox, who have won three in a row and eight of their last 11.

Dallas Keuchel (7-3) scattered seven hits over seven innings, yielding one run to earn his first road victory since May 17. Keuchel improved to 4-0 with a 2.70 ERA in his last seven starts against the Orioles.

Baltimore has dropped four of five this month. It has lost six in a row to Chicago --- a streak that dates back to 2019 --- for the first time since a six-game skid in 1998.