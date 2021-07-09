Lyles expected to start for Texas against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (50-39, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (34-53, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (6-7, 3.56 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (4-5, 4.98 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +120, Athletics -139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will face off on Friday.

The Rangers are 21-23 in home games in 2020. Texas is slugging .387 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the club with a .530 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Athletics are 23-17 on the road. Oakland is slugging .402 as a unit. Matt Olson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .557.

The Rangers won the last meeting 8-3. John King earned his sixth victory and Nate Lowe went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Texas. Sean Manaea took his fifth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 33 extra base hits and is batting .273.

Olson leads the Athletics with 40 extra base hits and is batting .283.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Athletics: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Mark Canha: (hip), Mitch Moreland: (undisclosed).