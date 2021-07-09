Thompson scheduled to start as Miami hosts Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (42-44, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (38-48, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (7-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.63 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +117, Braves -135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on the Marlins Friday.

The Marlins are 21-19 on their home turf. The Miami offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Garrett Cooper leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Braves are 18-22 on the road. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a mark of .281.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-7. Will Smith recorded his third victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Anthony Bass registered his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 29 extra base hits and is batting .265.

Acuna Jr. ranks second on the Braves with 43 extra base hits and 52 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), John Curtiss: (neck), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ozzie Albies: (neck), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).