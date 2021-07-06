Dunning scheduled to start for Texas against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (39-46, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (33-52, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (2-8, 6.22 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -185, Tigers +158; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers travel to play the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The Rangers are 20-22 in home games in 2020. Texas has hit 100 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads the club with 21, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Tigers are 18-24 on the road. Detroit has a collective .235 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .275.

The Tigers won the last meeting 7-3. Wily Peralta earned his second victory and Zack Short went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. Kolby Allard registered his fifth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Rangers with 21 home runs and is batting .233.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 16 home runs and is batting .275.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .252 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jose Trevino: (forearm), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Daz Cameron: (toe), Niko Goodrum: (finger).