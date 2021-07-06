Monday Sports in Brief

NFL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed his four-year rookie contract Monday, clearing the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Lawrence’s deal was projected to be worth $36.8 million and included a $24.1 million signing bonus. He will count $6.7 million against the salary cap in 2021.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape.

Rodgers says he also is trying to improve his “spiritual self” as well as his mental health. He says that includes trying to think about what puts him in the best frame of mind.

Rodgers didn’t participate in Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp last month amid reports that he doesn’t want to return to the Packers.

NHL

MONTREAL (AP) — Josh Anderson scored his second goal 3:57 into overtime, and the Montreal Canadiens avoided elimination by defeating the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 on Monday night.

Carey Price stopped 32 shots for Montreal, and rookie defenseman Alexander Romanov also scored.

The series shifts to Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July.

Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said. Authorities earlier said the Lativan had died of an apparent head injury during a fall, but an autopsy clarified the cause of death.

NBA

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks reached an agreement with interim coach Nate McMillan to accept a full-time role after he led the team to an improbable run to the Eastern Conference finals.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said Monday “an agreement in place in principal” was finalized earlier in the day with McMillan.

Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

McMillan, 56, was named interim coach after Lloyd Pierce was fired when the team had a 14-20 record. The young Hawks team enjoyed an immediate turnaround under McMillan.

MLB

MIAMI (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects pitcher Trevor Bauer to be out beyond the seven-day administrative leave imposed by Major League Baseball slated to end Friday.

Bauer was placed on leave last Friday, three days after an allegation of assault was made by a woman against him. MLB and police are investigating the incident.

The administrative leave — during which a player is paid but cannot play — has been extended for players under the policy in the past.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani plans to be a pitcher and a hitter in his first All-Star Game next week, his Los Angeles Angels manager says.

Joe Maddon said Monday that he has spoken with AL manager Kevin Cash and given his encouragement to showcase all of the Japanese sensation’s two-way skills on July 13 at Coors Field. Maddon says Ohtani wants to play both ways in Denver, and Cash is on board with the plan.

The current Tampa Bay manager just hasn’t figured out when Ohtani will pitch, according to the former Rays skipper.

SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer was unable to corroborate an allegation that a racial comment was directed at Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara during a game against Minnesota United.

The league said Monday that while its investigation found the allegation was made in good faith, it “could not corroborate or refute the allegation.”

Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said after Portland’s 1-0 loss to Minnesota on June 26 that a “discriminatory word” had been used by a Loons player toward Chara, who is Black and from Colombia.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Chip Hale is returning to Arizona.

The school announced Monday that the Tigers third base coach is leaving Detroit for Tucson, where he won a national championship as a player in 1986.

Hale replaces Jay Johnson, who left last week to become the coach at LSU after leading the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series.

Hale spent 15 seasons in the majors as a coach with stints at Detroit, Washington, Oakland, Arizona and the New York Mets. He was the Diamondbacks’ manager from 2015-16 and won a World Series as Washington’s bench coach in 2019.