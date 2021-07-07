New York hosts Philadelphia, aims to extend 4-game home win streak

Philadelphia Union (5-3-4) vs. New York Red Bulls (5-5-1)

Harrison, New Jersey; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +121, Philadelphia +221, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Philadelphia looking for its fifth straight home victory.

The Red Bulls compiled a 9-9-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-1 in home games. New York scored 31 goals last season and had 23 assists.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall and 4-4-4 on the road during the 2020 season. Philadelphia averaged 2.1 goals on 6.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Andrew Gutman (injured), Caden Clark (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).

Philadelphia: Jack de Vries (injured), Anthony Fontana (injured), Ilsinho (injured).