Ex-Marshall great Pennington appointed to university board

Former Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington has been appointed to the university's Board of Governors.

Gov. Jim Justice made the appointment last week, board Chairman Patrick Farrell announced. It must be confirmed by the West Virginia Senate.

Pennington played at Marshall from 1995 to 1999 and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in his senior season. He led the Thundering Herd to a berth in the 1995 Division I-AA championship game, then won three straight Mid-American Conference titles, including a 13-0 record in 1999.

Pennington played 11 seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. He most recently revived the football program at Sayre High School in Lexington, Kentucky, where his son, Cole, is the quarterback. Cole Pennington recently committed to play football at Marshall.