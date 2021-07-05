Gutierrez, Reds to face Minor, Royals

Cincinnati Reds (43-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (35-48, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (6-6, 5.33 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -119, Reds +102; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Cincinnati will meet on Monday.

The Royals are 20-20 on their home turf. Kansas City has hit 82 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads them with 20, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Reds are 20-20 in road games. Cincinnati is hitting a collective .248 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .339.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 50 RBIs and is batting .280.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 44 extra base hits and 54 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .260 batting average, 7.05 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Reds: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Cam Gallagher: (shoulder).

Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).