FC Dallas visits Los Angeles, looks to break 4-game road skid

FC Dallas (2-4-5) vs. LA Galaxy (7-4-0)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -152, FC Dallas +353, Draw +323; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas visits Los Angeles trying to avoid its fifth straight road loss.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall and 4-6-2 at home during the 2020 season. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 46.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall and 2-5-3 on the road in the 2020 season. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Daniel Steres, Jonathan Dos Santos, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Efrain Alvarez.

FC Dallas: Jose Antonio Martinez (injured), Matt Hedges (injured), Beni Redzic (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured).