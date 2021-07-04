Kaprielian expected to start as Athletics host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (52-32, first in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (49-36, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -111, Red Sox -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Boston will face off on Sunday.

The Athletics are 27-21 in home games in 2020. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Mark Canha with a mark of .375.

The Red Sox are 25-15 on the road. Boston has hit 107 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads them with 20, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 7-6. J.B. Wendelken recorded his first victory and Seth Brown went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for Oakland. Matt Andriese registered his third loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 81 hits and has 53 RBIs.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 20 home runs and is batting .289.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored by one run

Red Sox: 8-2, .285 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Mark Canha: (hip).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Christian Arroyo: (knee), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).