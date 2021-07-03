Keuchel expected to start for the White Sox against Tigers

Chicago White Sox (49-32, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (36-46, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +119, White Sox -139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox head to take on the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The Tigers are 19-22 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .382 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a .486 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The White Sox are 18-18 in road games. The Chicago offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .289.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-2. Lance Lynn recorded his eighth victory and Gavin Sheets went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Casey Mize took his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 83 hits and has 46 RBIs.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 26 extra base hits and 55 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.83 ERA

White Sox: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Niko Goodrum: (finger).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Aaron Bummer: (hamstring), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: (hand), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).