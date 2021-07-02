LeMahieu takes 13-game hit streak into matchup with Mets

New York Mets (41-36, first in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (41-39, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.38 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -138, Mets +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York's LeMahieu puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Mets.

The Yankees are 22-20 in home games in 2020. New York has hit 106 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the club with 18, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Mets are 17-25 in road games. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.36. Jacob deGrom leads the team with a .95 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .518.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 13 home runs and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mets: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (back), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Clint Frazier: (hand).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (undisclosed), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jeurys Familia: (hip), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (calf), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand), Tomas Nido: (wrist).