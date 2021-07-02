Seattle visits Colorado, aims to prolong 3-game road win streak

Seattle Sounders FC (7-0-4) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-3-1)

Commerce City, Colorado; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado +121, Seattle +192, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hits the road against Colorado aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

The Rapids went 8-6-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-1-3 at home. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 31.

The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall and 3-4-3 on the road during the 2020 season. Seattle scored 52 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Younes Namli (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured).

Seattle: Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Josh Atencio (injured).