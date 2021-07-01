Sports

Raptors’ Jalen Harris dismissed and disqualified from NBA

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris was dismissed and disqualified from the NBA on Thursday for violating terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

The league, teams and union are prohibited from publicly disclosing information about testing or treatment of any NBA player under the Anti-Drug Program, other than to announce a suspension or dismissal.

As a first-year player, Harris is eligible to apply for reinstatement in a year.

Harris averaged 7.4 points and 13.2 minutes in 13 games this season for Toronto on a two-way contract. Set to become a restricted free agent, he also played seven regular-season games and two playoff games for Raptors 905 in the G League.

Toronto drafted Harris with the 59th pick in 2020. He spent his first two college seasons at Louisiana Tech and averaged 21.7 points for Nevada in 2019-20.

