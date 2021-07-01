White Sox continue run-scoring binge, finish sweep of Twins

Minnesota Twins center fielder Gilberto Celestino, right, watches as fans try to catch Chicago White Sox's Zack Collins's home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 8-5 on Thursday for a four-game sweep.

Chicago got four runs off Minnesota’s bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit. The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine.

Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala (1-3) into the left-center field bleachers. Jose Abreu drove in another run in the sixth, and Danny Mednick and Collins drove in two more in the seventh.

Michael Kopech (3-0) pitched a scoreless sixth and Garrett Crochet struck out Miguel Sano to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.

ASTROS 7, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Altuve hit a grand slam to briefly quiet constant booing by Cleveland fans, Yordan Álvarez and Michael Brantley homered, and Houston snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jeered from the moment he stepped into the batter’s box to start the game, Altuve connected for his fifth career slam in the fifth inning off rookie J.C. Mejia (1-3) to give Houston a 5-2 lead.

Framber Valdez (5-1) overcame early control issues and allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings while helping Houston’s thin bullpen get some rest.

The Astros improved to an MLB-best 30-16 against teams with winning records.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice and Texas pounded Oakland.

Gallo's five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven straight games in 2006.

Lowe had his second multi-homer game of the season and John Hicks hit his first home run since 2019 as Texas won for the fifth time in six games.

Sean Manaea (6-5) allowed four runs on nine hits in five innings. John King (6-5) got the win in relief of Texas starter Dane Dunning.

MARINERS 7, BLUE JAYS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-run ball over seven innings, Jake Fraley and Shed Long Jr. homered off Hyun Jin Ryu and Seattle beat Toronto.

Kikuchi (6-3) struck out six and allowed five hits in winning his third straight start.

Fraley, Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager each had two hits for Seattle, which finished its trip with a 4-2 record. Paul Sewald got the final four outs, all by strikeout, for his first save.

Ryu (7-5) worked four innings and allowed five runs on seven hits.

ROYALS 15, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and Boston routed Kansas City.

Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez also homered.

The Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Royals, who lost their ninth straight.

Eovaldi (9-4) allowed a pair of singles in the first and mostly cruised after that, scattering three more hits. Kris Bubic (2-4) allowed five runs in four innings.