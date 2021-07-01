Lightning take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Canadiens

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season)

Montreal; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +119, Lightning -142; over/under is 5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Lightning lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 3-1.

The Canadiens are 13-11-4 at home. Montreal ranks 24th in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Lightning are 15-10-3 in road games. Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 44 total points for the Canadiens, 28 goals and 16 assists. Cole Caufield has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Brayden Point has 48 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Lightning. Yanni Gourde has four goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canadiens: Averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Lightning: Alex Killorn: day to day (undisclosed).