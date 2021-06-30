Grisham hits grand slam, solo shot, Padres beat Reds 7-5

Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama watches as he hits a fly ball for an out during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Cincinnati, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) AP

Trent Grisham hit a grand slam and a solo shot and the San Diego Padres rallied for their 11th win in the last 12 games, beating the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night in a game called in the sixth inning due to rain.

Grisham's first career grand slam in the fifth inning came off reliever Josh Osich and gave San Diego the lead and its sixth straight win over Cincinnati in the past two weeks.

The game was stopped with one out in the Padres' half of the sixth amid a thunderstorm. It was declared official after a 93-minute delay.

Grisham and Wil Myers hit back-to-back solos shots in the Padres' second. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his National League-leading 26th homer leading off the third.

Nick Castellanos, second in All-Star voting among National League outfielders, hit a three-run homer as part of the Reds' four-run first inning.

Joey Votto homered to right leading off the third inning — the 1,000 RBI of his career. — but the Reds bullpen, the worst in the majors, promptly blew the 5-3 lead.

Osich relieved Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez (3-3) with one out and the bases full in the fifth, and Grisham lined a 1-2 slider into the right-field seats.

Joe Musgrove (5-6) was the winning pitcher, despite allowing five runs and four hits through four innings.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: Left-hander Blake Snell, who was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night because of stomach issues, was feeling “slightly better" and is day to day, according to manager Jayce Tingler.

Reds: CF Tyler Naquin missed a third game with a sore right wrist. Manager David Bell said he's expected to be back Thursday. ... OF Max Shrock (left calf strain) and RHP Jeff Hoffman (right shoulder) are doing rehab stints at Louisville.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Ryan Weathers (3-2) is scheduled go for the Padres in the series finale on Thursday against Reds right-hander Luis Castillo (3-10). With Dinelson Lamet landing on the injured list, Weathers was recalled from Triple-A El Paso for the start. Castillo pitched seven shutout innings for the Reds in a 4-1 win over the Braves Saturday.

___

