Bucks’ Antetokounmpo leaves game with apparent knee injury

By CHARLES ODUM AP Sports Writer

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks' John Collins (20) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) defend during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
ATLANTA

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an apparent knee injury and was forced to leave the Milwaukee Bucks' Eastern Conference finals game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo was defending a jam by Hawks center Clint Capela with 7:14 remaining in the third quarter when his left knee appeared to buckle. He fell to the floor in obvious pain, grimacing and clutching his knee.

Antetokounmpo remained down for several minutes before rising and slowly walking to the locker room, supported by staff members under each arm.

Following a slow start to the game, Antetokounmpo had scored eight of his 14 points in the opening minutes of the second half. Following the jam by Capela, the Hawks led 62-52 when the Bucks' star left the game.

Antetokounmpo eventually returned to the Bucks’ bench, but went back to the locker room area after the Hawks blew open the game by extending their lead to 20 points.

There was no immediate report from the Bucks on Antetokounmpo's status.

The Hawks are without their leading scorer, Trae Young, who was held out with a bone bruise in his right ankle.

