Chicago takes 4-game slide into matchup with Milwaukee

Chicago Cubs (42-37, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (46-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (5-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (6-3, 1.90 ERA, .76 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -203, Cubs +172; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Brewers are 18-13 against NL Central teams. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .217 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .295.

The Cubs have gone 19-15 against division opponents. Chicago has hit 107 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads them with 18, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 14-4. Devin Williams secured his fifth victory and Keston Hiura went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Ryan Tepera registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .442.

Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 32 extra base hits and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .279 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .178 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).