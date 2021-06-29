Giolito scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (33-43, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-32, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -136, Twins +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins head to play the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 24-12 against AL Central teams. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .334, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with a mark of .403.

The Twins are 14-16 against teams from the AL Central. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .299.

The White Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Lucas Giolito notched his third victory and Leury Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Chicago. Matt Shoemaker registered his fifth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yasmani Grandal is second on the White Sox with 12 home runs and is batting .177.

Cruz leads the Twins with 17 home runs and is batting .299.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Twins: 7-3, .260 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Jose Abreu: (knee).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).