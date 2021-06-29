Ray scheduled to start for Toronto against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (41-38, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (40-36, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (6-3, 3.87 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (5-3, 3.35 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -201, Mariners +172; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Seattle will face off on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 16-17 in home games in 2020. Toronto's team on-base percentage of .326 is third in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .435.

The Mariners are 17-22 on the road. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .290, last in the American League. Ty France leads the team with a mark of .346.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 66 RBIs and is batting .342.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 17 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).