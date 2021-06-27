Sports

Battered Froome keeps on racing at Tour de France

The Associated Press

Britain's Chris Froome lays on the road after crashing during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 197.8 kilometers (122.9 miles) with start in Brest and finish in Landerneau, France, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
PERROS-GUIREC, France

Battered and bruised, Chris Froome will keep racing at the Tour de France.

After being caught in a high-speed crash during the opening stage, the four-time champion said he will be on the starting line of Sunday's Stage 2 between Perros-Guirec and Mur-De-Bretagne in the western Brittany region.

Froome underwent scans that did not reveal any fractures after spending Saturday evening in the hospital.

“Just a lot of swelling, a lot of bruising, so I'm pretty sore this morning," he said, adding that he hurt his left leg and chest.

Froome has been trying to rediscover his form since a career-threatening crash in 2019. Back on the Tour de France after a three-year absence, he is competing for the Israel Start-Up Nation team, riding in support of team leader Michael Woods.

He lost nearly 15 minutes to race leader Julian Alaphilippe and has no personal ambition in the general classification.

Saturday's opening stage was marred by two massive pile-ups involving several dozen riders.

“That was definitely a bit of a crazy stage,” Froome said.

In addition to his four Tour titles, the 36-year-old Froome has also won the Spanish Vuelta twice and the Giro d’Italia.

