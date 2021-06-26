Steve Torrence takes No. 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying

Steve Torrence took the No 1 spot in Top Fuel qualifying Saturday in the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

The three-time defending series champion and current points leader had a 3.705-second run at 324.83 mph on Friday, and also made the quickest passes during Saturday’s final two sessions.

“It gives you a lot of confidence as a driver to know you’ve got a car that was low every session, went A to B and had no hiccups,” Torrence said. “It definitely boosts your confidence, but tomorrow is going to be a lot hotter and track conditions are going to change a lot. We’ll go do the best we can and see if we can go four rounds tomorrow.”

Ron Capps took the top spot in Funny Car, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Capps had a 3.888 at 329.34 on Friday in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Anderson raced to his sixth No. 1 qualifier in events races this year and 112th overall, running a 6.602 at 206.54 in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Johnson had a track-record pass of 6.789 at 198.44 on a Suzuki.