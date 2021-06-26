Sports

The Latest: Knockout stage at Euro 2020 starts with 2 games

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel dives for the ball during the training of his team at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, June 25, 2021, a day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

The knockout stage of the European Championship has arrived.

Denmark will take on Wales in the first match of the round of 16 in Amsterdam. Italy will then face Austria in London.

The winners will advance to the quarterfinals.

Either Denmark or Wales will go to Baku to face the Netherlands or the Czech Republic on July 3. Italy or Austria will take on Belgium or Portugal on July 2 in Munich.

