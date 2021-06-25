Bayern Munich to kick off Bundesliga season at Gladbach

FILE - In this Saturday, May 22, 2021 file photo, Bayern's players lift the trophy after winning the Bundesliga title after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany. Bayern Munich will kick off the new German Bundesliga season away at Borussia Mönchengladbach after the 2021-22 fixtures were released. The game on Aug. 13 will be the first league match in charge for both teams’ new coaches after Bayern hired Julian Nagelsmann from Leipzig and Gladbach brought in Adi Hütter from Eintracht Frankfurt. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool, File) AP

Bayern Munich will kick off the new German season at Borussia Mönchengladbach after the 2021-22 fixtures were released Friday.

The game on Aug. 13 will be the first Bundesliga match in charge for both teams' new coaches after Bayern hired Julian Nagelsmann from Leipzig and Gladbach brought in Adi Hütter from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nagelsmann has been tasked with extending Bayern's record streak of German titles to 10 in a row.

Borussia Dortmund starts its title challenge against Frankfurt on either Aug. 14 or 15 and Leipzig visits Mainz the same weekend.

The German Super Cup between Dortmund and Bayern is set for Aug. 17.