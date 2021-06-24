Hawks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Bucks

Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -7.5; over/under is 226.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Hawks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Hawks won the previous meeting 116-113. Trae Young scored 48 points to lead Atlanta to the win and Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 34 points in the loss for Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 30-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the NBA with 14.5 fast break points per game led by Elijah Bryant averaging 5.

The Hawks are 24-18 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta averages 45.6 rebounds per game and is 34-16 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.1 points, 11 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 22.7 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 25.3 points while adding 3.9 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. John Collins is averaging 16.4 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 108.3 points, 51.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points on 43.8% shooting.

Hawks: Averaging 107 points, 43.7 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out for season (knee), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).