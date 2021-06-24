Keller scheduled to start for Royals at Yankees

Kansas City Royals (33-39, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (39-34, third in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (6-7, 6.34 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -187, Royals +161; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Kansas City will face off on Thursday.

The Yankees are 20-18 on their home turf. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .316, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .368.

The Royals are 15-20 on the road. Kansas City has hit 72 home runs as a team this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with 18, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

The Yankees won the last meeting 6-5. Aroldis Chapman secured his fifth victory and Rougned Odor went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Greg Holland registered his third loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 73 hits and has 25 RBIs.

Perez leads the Royals with 18 home runs and has 47 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .219 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored by one run

Royals: 3-7, .258 batting average, 6.18 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Gio Urshela: (leg).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Cam Gallagher: (shoulder).