Martinez takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Rays

Boston Red Sox (44-30, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (44-31, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Rays: Michael Wacha (1-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Boston will face off on Thursday.

The Rays are 20-11 against AL East opponents. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .311, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .372.

The Red Sox are 18-9 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .257 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .324.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-2. Rich Hill earned his sixth victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Garrett Richards took his fifth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 52 RBIs and is batting .231.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 42 extra base hits and 60 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by three runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Taylor Walls: (undisclosed).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Christian Arroyo: (shin), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).