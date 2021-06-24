San Jose hosts Los Angeles, looks to break 3-game home slide

LA Galaxy (6-3-0) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-6-1)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose -102, Los Angeles +239, Draw +279; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts Los Angeles looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

The Earthquakes compiled an 8-9-6 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5 in home matches. San Jose scored 44 goals last season, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Galaxy finished 6-12-4 overall a season ago while going 2-6-2 on the road. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Carlos Fierro (injured), Marcos Lopez.

Los Angeles: Jonathan Dos Santos.