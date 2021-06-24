Union extend unbeaten streak to 7, beating Crew 1-0

Philadelphia Union's Jamiro Monteiro. center, leaps as he celebrates his goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) AP

Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night.

The Crew’s Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped it at the top of the penalty area and finished a left-footed strike into the center of the goal for his second goal of the season.

The Union (5-2-3) have won four of five to move into a tie with Orlando City for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Andre Blake preserved his sixth shutout of the season with a save of Marlon Hairston’s shot in the 82nd minute.

The Crew dropped to 4-3-2.