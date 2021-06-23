White Sox look to end 5-game losing streak against Pirates

Chicago White Sox (43-30, first in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (26-45, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-3, 3.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Pirates: Chase De Jong (0-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +143, White Sox -163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Pirates are 16-20 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 52 home runs this season, last in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 12, averaging one every 20.7 at-bats.

The White Sox have gone 16-18 away from home. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .333 is second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the club with an OBP of .399.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-3. David Bednar earned his first victory and Adam Frazier went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Garrett Crochet took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 38 RBIs and is batting .298.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 25 extra base hits and 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.27 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Sam Howard: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

White Sox: Jose Ruiz: (knee), Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).