Hentges, Indians to face Brubaker, Pirates

Cleveland Indians (38-30, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-44, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Sam Hentges (1-1, 7.57 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Indians +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Cleveland will play on Sunday.

The Pirates are 15-19 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has hit 51 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with 12, averaging one every 20 at-bats.

The Indians have gone 18-17 away from home. Cleveland is hitting a collective .229 this season, led by Amed Rosario with an average of .274.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-3. Chris Stratton earned his second victory and Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Pittsburgh. Bryan Shaw took his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 36 RBIs and is batting .296.

Cesar Hernandez is second on the Indians with 22 extra base hits and is batting .221.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .225 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Indians: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Jose Ramirez: (foot), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger), Austin Hedges: (concussion).