Courtney Vandersloot has double-double, Sky tops Sun 91-81

The Associated Press

Connecticut Sun's Kaila Charles (3) tries to stop Chicago Sky's Candace Parker (3) from scoring during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Eileen T. Meslar)
CHICAGO

Courtney Vandersloot had 18 points and 11 assists, Diamond DeShields added 14 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 91-81 on Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Allie Quigley and Ruthy Hebard each added 13 points for the Sky (7-7), who led 67-64 after three quarters and pulled away in the final three minutes, sparked by a corner 3-pointer from DeShields that broke open a two-point game. Candace Parker and Vandersloot followed with baskets as the Sky pulled away.

Brionna Jones had a career-high 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting to go with eight rebounds to lead the Sun (8-5), who committed 18 turnovers in losing their third straight game. DeWanna Bonner added 17 points, eight boards and six assists.

