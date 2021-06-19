Blue Jays look to end 5-game skid against Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (33-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-46, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, 2.66 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-6, 6.65 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +152, Blue Jays -178; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Orioles are 9-18 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .300, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .392.

The Blue Jays are 12-17 against teams from the AL East. Toronto's team on-base percentage of .321 is third in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the lineup with an OBP of .428.

The Orioles won the last meeting 7-1. Tyler Wells earned his second victory and Mullins went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Baltimore. Robbie Ray took his third loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 49 RBIs and is batting .273.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 82 hits and has 56 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .233 batting average, 6.61 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .271 batting average, 4.27 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).