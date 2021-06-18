Giants host the Phillies after Gausman’s solid performance

Philadelphia Phillies (33-33, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (44-25, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (4-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -129, Phillies +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Kevin Gausman. Gausman threw eight innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Arizona.

The Giants are 22-9 on their home turf. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .320, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the lineup with a mark of .401.

The Phillies are 12-21 in road games. Philadelphia's lineup has 67 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads them with 13 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-5. Hector Neris recorded his first victory and Mickey Moniak went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Wandy Peralta took his first loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Posey leads the Giants with 57 hits and has 26 RBIs.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .448.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .265 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Bryce Harper: (back), Jean Segura: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).