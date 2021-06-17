Vince Wilfork’s Miami Hurricanes’ championship ring was stolen. His son was charged.

Two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and former Hurricanes defensive tackle Vince Wilfork pose for the photo before being inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame at the induction ceremony Thursday night, April 2, 2019, at Jungle Island. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Vince Wilfork’s jewelry collection from his football playing career is worth more than $300,000.

It includes his 2001 national championship ring when he played for the Miami Hurricanes as well as a pair of Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots.

Wilfork reported those pieces and other items missing in May from his Friendswood, Texas home, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

A suspect, familiar to Wilfork, was arrested.

Wilfork’s 23-year-old son, D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was arrested and “charged with theft of property greater than $300,000,” the Galveston County Daily News reported.

The outlet reported the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office released a police complaint this week on the charges facing Wilfork’s son. The complaint also detailed that Wilfork noticed the items missing in May, 2020, but didn’t report them stolen immediately as he thought they could be in storage of his second home in Florida.

Earlier this year, a Patriots fan alerted Wilfork that a person claimed in an online memorabilia group that they had Wilfork’s championship rings, which Wilfork later found out were bought from his son for $62,000, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

His son was arrested May 22, with bond set at $300,000 and is no longer in custody, the outlet reported.

According to CBS Sports, D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork is Vince Wilfork’s adopted son and the oldest of his three children.