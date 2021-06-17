Jason Spezza re-signs with Maple Leafs for NHL minimum

Jason Spezza re-signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, agreeing to the NHL-minimum $750,000 for next season.

The 38-year-old Spezza had 10 goals and 20 assists in 54 regular-season games for his hometown team and added three goals and two assists in seven playoff games.

Spezza has 351 goals and 619 assists in 1,177 career regular-season games for Ottawa, Dallas and Toronto. He has 28 goals and 47 assists in 92 playoff games.