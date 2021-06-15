Flexen expected to start for the Mariners against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (26-40, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (33-35, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: J.A. Happ (3-2, 5.75 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (5-3, 4.68 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -104, Twins -112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Minnesota will meet on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 18-14 on their home turf. The Seattle offense has compiled a .210 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Twins have gone 12-19 away from home. Minnesota has slugged .432, good for third in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .549 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Paul Sewald earned his third victory and Jake Bauers went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Hansel Robles took his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager is second on the Mariners with 13 home runs and is batting .216.

Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 13 home runs and is batting .181.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins: 4-6, .266 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Twins: Caleb Thielbar: (groin), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (sports hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Mitch Garver: (groin).